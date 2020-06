BRIEF-Scandinavian Realheart Signs Agreement With Berlin Heart

June 11 (Reuters) - Scandinavian Real Heart AB:

* REALHEART SIGNS AN IMPORTANT AGREEMENT WITH LARGEST EUROPEAN HEART PUMP MANUFACTURER

* SIGNED A COOPERATIVE AGREEMENT WITH BERLIN HEART, EUROPE’S LARGEST MANUFACTURER FOR MID- TO LONG-TERM VENTRICULAR ASSIST DEVICES, AND THUS REACHES AN IMPORTANT MILESTONE FOR 2020

* AGREEMENT GIVES REALHEART ACCESS TO A LARGE AND EXPERIENCED ORGANIZATION WITH CUTTING-EDGE EXPERTISE IN DEVELOPMENT, PRODUCTION, AND MARKETING OF THESE COMPLEX PRODUCTS.