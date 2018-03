BRIEF-Scandinavian Tobacco Group Q4 EBITDA Up At DKK 328‍​ Mln

March 8 (Reuters) - Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S :

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS PROPOSES AN ORDINARY DIVIDEND OF DKK 5.75 PER SHARE

* Q4 EBITDA DKK 328‍​ MILLION VERSUS DKK 318 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ‍FINANCIAL GUIDANCE 2018: NET SALES: FLAT TO SLIGHTLY POSITIVE ORGANIC GROWTH​

* FINANCIAL GUIDANCE 2018 - EBITDA: ORGANIC GROWTH > 3%

* Q4 NET SALES DKK ‍​1.70 BILLION VERSUS DKK 1.81 BILLION YEAR AGO

* FINANCIAL GUIDANCE 2018: ORDINARY DIVIDEND FOR 2018 > 2017 (DKK 575 MILLION) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)