Dec 7 (Reuters) - Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S:

* REG-SCANDINAVIAN TOBACCO GROUP A/S: CHANGES TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND EXECUTIVE MANAGEMENT

* SAYS ‍BOARD WILL REVIEW ITS COMPOSITION AHEAD OF 2018 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING.​

* -‍BOARD HAS DECIDED TO REDUCE NUMBER OF MEMBERS OF REGISTERED EXECUTIVE MANAGEMENT FROM 4 TO 2 EFFECTIVE JANUARY 1, 2018​