BRIEF-Scandinavian Tobacco Group Says Full-Year Guidance Suspended

March 19 (Reuters) - Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S :

* UNCERTAINTY AND LACK OF TRANSPARENCY DUE TO CORONA VIRUS, FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE SUSPENDED

* SCANDINAVIAN TOBACCO-EXPECT TO PROVIDE MORE FINANCIAL INSIGHTS ON IMPACT OF ACQUISITION OF AGIO CIGARS, WHEN INTEGRATION PLANNING PERIOD IS FINALISED

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS’ PROPOSAL FOR AN ORDINARY DIVIDEND FOR 2019 OF DKK 6.10 PER SHARE REMAINS UNCHANGED

* SCANDINAVIAN TOBACCO- DECISION TO INITIATE SHARE BUY-BACK IN 2020 OF UP TO DKK 300 MILLION IS UNCHANGED ALTHOUGH TIMING OF INITIATION MAY BE AFFECTED