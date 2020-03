March 23 (Reuters) - Scandion Oncology A/S:

* CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT PLANS FOR SCO-101

* HAS TOGETHER WITH ITS CLINICAL PARTNERS AT HOSPITALS DECIDED TO CONTINUE COLORECTAL CANCER STUDY WITH FOLFIRI RESISTANT PATIENTS

* IS NOT ABLE TO PREDICT HOW MANY PATIENTS THAT WILL BE INCLUDED IN NEXT COUPLE OF MONTHS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)