Feb 19 (Reuters) - Scandion Oncology A/S:

* SCANDION ONCOLOGY RECEIVES DKK 5 MILLION IN SOFT MONEY FROM INNOVATION FUND DENMARK

* GETS DKK 5 MILLION FOR CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT OF SCO-101 IN METASTATIC PANCREATIC CANCER