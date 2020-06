June 16 (Reuters) - Scandion Oncology A/S:

* SCANDION ONCOLOGY HAS RECEIVED A EUROSTARS GRANT OF 800,000 EUR, SHARED WITH ERASMUS MEDICAL CENTRE, ROTTERDAM AND 2CUREX AB, FOR EVALUATING SCO-101 AGAINST ANTIESTROGEN RESISTANCE IN BREAST CANCER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)