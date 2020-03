March 9 (Reuters) - Scandion Oncology A/S:

* SHORT DELAY IN THE CLINICAL PHASE II STUDY

* INFORMS ABOUT A SHORT DELAY IN CLINICAL PHASE II STUDY WITH SCO-101 IN DRUG RESISTANT COLORECTAL CANCER

* DELAY IS DUE TO EXTERNAL EVENTS OUTSIDE INFLUENCE OF SCANDION ONCOLOGY AND IS UNRELATED TO TREATMENT WITH SCO-101

* WE EXPECT STUDY ACTIVITIES TO BE BACK ON TRACK WITHIN NEXT FEW WEEKS AND WE ARE EXPLORING SOLUTIONS TO KEEP PRESET TIMELINES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)