March 20 (Reuters) - Scandion Oncology A/S:

* SHORT DELAY OF THE ANTIBIOTIC RESISTANCE DATA

* ON CORONAVIRUS: DUE TO CORONAVIRUS, STATE SERUM INSTITUTE MUST POSTPONE LAST OF THREE ANIMAL STUDIES UNTIL CORONAVIRUS SITUATION IS UNDER CONTROL

* SCANDION ONCOLOGY ESTIMATES THAT FINAL DATA WILL BE PUBLISHED DURING APRIL-MAY 2020 INSTEAD OF MARCH 2020