BRIEF-Scandion Oncology's Drug Som-001 Demonstrates Antibiotic Activity In Mouse Model Infected With MRSA Bacteria

May 15 (Reuters) - Scandion Oncology A/S:

* SCANDION ONCOLOGY’S DRUG SOM-001 DEMONSTRATES ANTIBIOTIC ACTIVITY IN A MOUSE MODEL INFECTED WITH MRSA BACTERIA

* SCANDION ONCOLOGY HAS RECEIVED POSITIVE RESULTS ON ANTIBIOTIC IN VIVO EFFECTS OF SOM-001 AND HAS DECIDED TO PROCEED WITH PRECLINICAL TESTING.

* MOREOVER, SOM-001 KILLS BACTERIA VIA A NOVEL MECHANISM OF ACTION AND FURTHER, RESISTANCE TO SOM-001 HAS NOT BEEN OBSERVED DURING IN VITRO CONDITIONS.

* BASED ON RESULTS OBTAINED SO FAR WITH SOM-001 IN ANTIBIOTIC RESISTANT BACTERIA, SCANDION ONCOLOGY HAS DECIDED TO PROCEED WITH PRECLINICAL TESTING OF SOM-001 AND ITS ANALOGUES