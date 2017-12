BRIEF-Scandium International Mining Revises Renewed Existing Scandium Product Offtake Sales Agreement

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Scandium International Mining Corp :

* SCANDIUM INTERNATIONAL MINING- ON DEC 14, 2017 HAS REVISED, RENEWED EXISTING SCANDIUM PRODUCT OFFTAKE SALES AGREEMENT ENTERED IN 2015 WITH ALCERECO INC

* SCANDIUM INTERNATIONAL MINING- REVISED SALES AGREEMENT EXTENDS DEADLINE FOR INITIAL PRODUCTION, SHIPMENTS FROM NYNGAN SCANDIUM PROJECT TO DEC 1, 2020

* SCANDIUM INTERNATIONAL MINING CORP SAYS DEFINED SALE PRODUCT HAS BEEN CHANGED TO ALUMINUM SCANDIUM 2% MASTER ALLOY- SEC FILING