April 28 (Reuters) - Scandivanadium Ltd:

* MANAGED CASH BURN DURING MARCH QUARTER WITH MANAGEMENT’S CASH REMUNERATION BEING DEFERRED BY 20-50%

* IN RESPONSE TO COVID-19 & INCREASED MARKET UNCERTAINTY, COST CUTTING MEASURES IMPLEMENTED FROM 1 APRIL

* DIRECTORS' CASH BOARD FEES REMAIN SUSPENDED