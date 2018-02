Feb 16 (Reuters) - SCANFIL OYJ :

* OCT-DEC ‍TURNOVER TOTALLED EUR 144.4 MILLION (Q4 2016: 122.3), UP TO 18.1%​

* Q4 PROFIT WAS EUR 10.5 MILLION (1.3)

* ‍ESTIMATES, THAT ITS TURNOVER FOR 2018 WILL BE EUR 530 - 570 MILLION AND OPERATING PROFIT WILL AMOUNT TO EUR 33 - 37 MILLION.​