BRIEF-Scanfil Q4 Operating Profit Rises To EUR 10.0 Million

Feb 19 (Reuters) - Scanfil Oyj:

* REG-SCANFIL GROUP’S FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 1 JANUARY – 31 DECEMBER 2019

* Q4 TURNOVER EUR 154.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 140.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS PROPOSES A DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.15 (0.13) PER SHARE TO BE PAID FOR YEAR 2019

* Q4 OPERATING PROFIT EUR 10.0 MILLION VERSUS EUR 7.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* SCANFIL ESTIMATES THAT ITS TURNOVER FOR 2020 WILL BE EUR 590 - 640 MILLION AND ADJUSTED OPERATING PROFIT WILL AMOUNT TO EUR 39 - 43 MILLION

* ESTIMATION IS BASED ON OUR EXISTING UNDERSTANDING OF IMPACT OF CORONAVIRUS.

* 2020 GUIDANCE IS SUBJECT TO EXCEPTIONAL UNCERTAINTY DUE TO POTENTIAL NEGATIVE IMPACT OF CORONAVIRUS EPIDEMIC ON CUSTOMER DEMAND AND, IN PARTICULAR, SITUATION IN CHINA.

* HAS UPDATED ITS LONG-TERM TARGET: IN 2023, SCANFIL IS ORGANICALLY AIMING FOR EUR 700 MILLION TURNOVER AND 7% OPERATING PROFIT.

* 2020 GUIDANCE IS SUBJECT TO EXCEPTIONAL UNCERTAINTY DUE TO POTENTIAL NEGATIVE IMPACT OF CORONAVIRUS EPIDEMIC ON CUSTOMER DEMAND AND, IN PARTICULAR, SITUATION IN CHINA.