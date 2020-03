BRIEF-Scatec Solar Updates On Impact Of Covid-19 Outbreak

March 25 (Reuters) - Scatec Solar ASA:

* REG-SCATEC SOLAR EXPERIENCES LIMITED IMPACT ON OPERATING SOLAR PLANTS FROM THE COVID-19 OUTBREAK

* TO DATE NOT EXPERIENCED ANY IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON OPERATING ASSETS OR ON DELIVERY OF POWER

* Q1 2020 PRODUCTION IS EXPECTED IN LINE WITH GUIDANCE EARLIER PROVIDED.

* PROJECTS UNDER CONSTRUCTION ARE CLOSE TO COMPLETION.

* TRAVEL CONSTRAINTS AND LOCAL REGULATIONS HAVE STARTED TO IMPACT CONSTRUCTION, COMMISSIONING AND TESTING OF SOME OF NEW SOLAR PLANTS

* TRAVEL CONSTRAINTS AND LOCAL REGULATIONS HAVE STARTED TO IMPACT CONSTRUCTION, COMMISSIONING AND TESTING OF SOME OF NEW SOLAR PLANTS

* IT IS TOO EARLY TO PREDICT WHAT EFFECTS THIS WILL HAVE ON COMPLETION DATES.