BRIEF-SCBSM FY Operating Income Up At EUR 11.1 Mln

March 27 (Reuters) - Soc Centrale Bois Scieries Manche SA :

* AS OF DEC 31, 2019, SCBSM’S TOTAL REAL ESTATE ASSETS AMOUNTED TO 348.8 MEUR, UP 4.7 MEUR

* END-DECEMBER OPERATING INCOME EUR 11.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 10.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ON COVID-19: NO IMPACT IS RECOGNIZED IN THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2019

* NET FINANCIAL DEBT STABILISED AT EUR 170.4M, RESULTING IN A GEARING RATIO (LTV) OF 46.0% AT END OF DEC 2019 VERSUS 46.4% AT 30 JUNE 2019

* END-DECEMBER NET INCOME GROUP SHARE EUR 4.8 MILLION VERSUS EUR 5.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* NOT IN POSITION TO ASSESS IMPACT OF COVID-19 OUTBREAK, PARTICULARLY ON ITS CASH FLOW AT NEAR TERM

* END-DECEMBER NET ASSET VALUE (NAV) PER SHARE AMOUNT TO 14.22 EUROS

* ON CORONAVIRUS: NOT IN A POSITION TO ASSESS IMPACT OF THE COVID-19 OUTBREAK, PARTICULARLY ON ITS SHORT-TERM CASH FLOW Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)