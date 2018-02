Feb 21 (Reuters) - Scentre Group:

* ‍FY REVENUE $2,469.6 MLN VERSUS $2,520.7 MLN​

* FY ‍PROFIT AFTER TAX ATTRIBUTABLE UP 41.0% TO $4,217.9​ MILLION

* FY PROFIT AFTER TAX ATTRIBUTABLE $ ‍4,217.9​ MILLION VERSUS $2,990.5 MILLION

* ‍FINAL DIVIDEND/DISTRIBUTIONS TO BE PAID 10.87 CPS​

* ‍FORECASTS FFO GROWTH FOR 12 MONTHS ENDING 31 DECEMBER 2018 OF APPROXIMATELY 4.0 PERCENT​

* ‍DISTRIBUTION FOR 2018 IS FORECAST TO BE 22.16 CENTS PER SECURITY​