May 11 (Reuters) - Scentre Group:

* IN APRIL, GROUP INCREASED LIQUIDITY TO $3.1 BILLION

* TOTAL IN-STORE SALES WERE UP $656 MILLION OR 2.7% FOR YEAR

* JANUARY AND FEBRUARY 2020 TOTAL IN-STORE SALES WERE UP 3.6%

* MARCH 2020 SALES WERE DOWN 17.6%

* DETERMINED TO NOT PAY INTERIM DISTRIBUTION FOR HALF YEAR PERIOD ENDING 30 JUNE 2020

* TARGETING REDUCTION IN CENTRE OPERATING EXPENSES OF MORE THAN 25% DURING PANDEMIC PERIOD