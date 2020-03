BRIEF-Scgm Expanded Its Products Portfolio By Developing, Producing And Supplying Protective Equipment

March 30 (Reuters) - SCGM Bhd:

* EXPANDED ITS PRODUCTS PORTFOLIO BY DEVELOPING, PRODUCING AND SUPPLYING PROTECTIVE EQUIPMENT, I.E. MEDICAL FACE SHIELDS & FACE MASKS

* COMMENCED PRODUCTION OF MEDICAL FACE SHIELDS SINCE FEB & EXPECT NEW MACHINERY FOR THE PRODUCTION OF FACE MASKS TO ARRIVE IN APRIL

* SINCE INCEPTION, SALES TILL DATE IS 2.9 MILLION RGT & EXPECTS SALES FOR MEDICAL EQUIPMENT TO CONTRIBUTE POSITIVELY FOR NEXT QUARTER

* EXPANSION OF THE GROUP'S PRODUCTS PORTFOLIO EXPECTED TO CONTRIBUTE POSITIVELY TO GROUP IN FINANCIAL YEAR ENDING 30 APRIL 2020 AND ONWARDS