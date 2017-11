Nov 8 (Reuters) - Schaeffler Ag

* dgap-news: schaeffler ag: solid 3 rd quarter 2017 for schaeffler

* ‍EBIT margin back up at 12.1 % in 3rd quarter (2nd quarter 9.9 %)​

* Says ‍7.4 percent 3rd quarter revenue growth to prior year at constant currency​

* Says ‍guidance for full year 2017 confirmed​

* 9M ‍net income up 18 percent at 791 million​ eur