BRIEF-Schaeffler FY EBIT Down At EUR 790 Mln

March 10 (Reuters) - SCHAEFFLER AG:

* ‍​FY REVENUE EUR 14.4 BILLION VERSUS ABOUT EUR 14.2 BILLION YEAR AGO

* TO PROPOSE DIVIDEND AT EUR 0.45 PER SHARE

* FY EBIT AT EUR 790 MILLION VERSUS EUR 1.35 BILLION YEAR AGO

* FY NET INCOME AT EUR 428 MILLION VERSUS EUR 881 MILLION YEAR AGO

* SEES 2020 EBIT MARGIN BEFORE SPECIAL EFFECTS AT 6.5% TO 7.5%

* SEES 2020 FREE CASH FLOW BEFORE COSTS OF M&A BETWEEN EUR 300 MILLION AND EUR 400 MILLION

* SEES FOR 2020 CURRENCY ADJUSTED REVENUE GROWTH OF -2% TO 0%

* CANNOT SAY AT THIS POINT WHAT CORONAVIRUS EFFECT WILL BE