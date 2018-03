March 7 (Reuters) - Schaeffler Ag:

* SAYS TO RAISE THE DIVIDEND BY 5 CENTS TO 55 CENTS PER COMMON NON VOTING SHARE, A PAYOUT RATIO OF APPROXIMATELY 35 PERCENT‍​

* SAYS 2017 NET INCOME INCREASES BY APPROXIMATELY 14 PERCENT TO 980 MILLION EUROS‍​