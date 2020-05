BRIEF-Schaeffler Q1 EBIT At EUR -88.0 Mln

May 6 (Reuters) - SCHAEFFLER AG:

* SCHAEFFLER REPORTS ROBUST EARNINGS AND STRONG FREE CASH FLOW FOR 1ST QUARTER 2020

* SPECIFIC GUIDANCE FOR 2020 CURRENTLY STILL NOT POSSIBLE

* Q1 REVENUE FOR REPORTING PERIOD AMOUNTS TO 3,282 MILLION EUROS (PRIOR YEAR: 3,622 MILLION EUROS)

* Q1 EBIT MARGIN BEFORE SPECIAL ITEMS AT 6.5 PERCENT (PRIOR YEAR 7.5 PERCENT)

* Q1 EBIT FOR REPORTING PERIOD WAS ADVERSELY AFFECTED BY 302 MILLION EUROS (PRIOR YEAR: 42 MILLION EUROS) IN SPECIAL ITEMS.

* Q1 RESULTING EBIT AMOUNTED TO -88 MILLION EUROS (PRIOR YEAR: +230 MILLION EUROS).

* SEES 2020 REVENUE GROWTH AT CONSTANT CURRENCY, EBIT MARGIN BEFORE SPECIAL ITEMS TO BE BELOW PRIOR YEAR LEVEL