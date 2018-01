Jan 15 (Reuters) - Schaeffler:

* SCHAEFFLER SAYS 2017 REVENUE INCREASES BY 5.9 PERCENT TO 14.0BILLION EUROS - PRELIMINARY RESULTS

* SCHAEFFLER SAYS STRONG 4TH QUARTER WITH GROWTH OF 8.5 PERCENT AT CONSTANT CURRENCY

* SCHAEFFLER SAYS TO PUBLISH FULL AUDITED RESULTS ON MARCH 07, 2018

* SCHAEFFLER SAYS FOURTH QUARTER REVENUE ROSE TO APPROXIMATELY 3.5 BILLION EUROS (PRIOR YEAR QUARTER: APPROXIMATELY 3.4 BILLION EUROS), UP 8.5 PERCENT AT CONSTANT CURRENCY Further company coverage: