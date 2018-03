March 26 (Reuters) - Schaeffler Ag:

* SCHAEFFLER SAYS PREFERRED DIVIDEND PER COMMON NON-VOTING SHARE TO BE INCREASED FROM EUR 0.01 TO EUR 0.05 AS OF 2019 FINANCIAL YEAR

* SCHAEFFLER SAYS IHO’S LOCK-UP TO BE EXTENDED TO 2 YEARS

* SCHAEFFLER CHAIRMAN GEORG F. W. SCHAEFFLER SAYS IHO WILL CONTINUE TO BE A STABLE MAJORITY SHAREHOLDER AFTER THE CONVERSION Further company coverage: