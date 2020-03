March 24 (Reuters) - SCHAEFFLER AG:

* SCHAEFFLER SUSPENDS GUIDANCE FOR CURRENT FINANCIAL YEAR

* MANAGEMENT BOARD WILL ISSUE A NEW GUIDANCE ONCE THIS IS POSSIBLE.

* SUSPENDED GUIDANCE FOR FINANCIAL YEAR 2020 PUBLISHED ON 10 MARCH 2020 DUE TO WORLDWIDE SPREAD OF CORONA CRISIS

* NEITHER FURTHER COURSE NOR ECONOMIC IMPLICATIONS CAN BE RELIABLY ASSESSED