BRIEF-Schaffner Announces Restructuring, Cuts 17 Full-Time Jobs

July 2 (Reuters) - SCHAFFNER HOLDING AG:

* REPOSITIONING ITS POWER QUALITY OFFERING, WHICH INCLUDES FILTERS FOR RELIABLE FUNCTIONING OF ELECTRONIC DEVICES AND SYSTEMS AND ASSOCIATED SERVICES, AS OF OCTOBER 1, 2020

* FOCUS WILL BE ON STRONG CUSTOMER RELATIONSHIPS AND LONG-TERM, RECURRING ORDERS

* FOCUSING WILL REDUCE EMC DIVISION’S SALES FOR 2020/21 FINANCIAL YEAR IN MID SINGLE-DIGIT MILLION RANGE BUT WILL FURTHER IMPROVE DIVISION’S PROFITABILITY

* REDUCTION OF 17 FULL-TIME POSITIONS, FOUR OF WHICH WILL BE IN SWITZERLAND. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)