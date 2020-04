April 16 (Reuters) - Schaffner Holding AG:

* SCHAFFNER EXPECTS TO REMAIN IN PROFIT ZONE DESPITE A SIGNIFICANT SALES DECLINE IN FIRST HALF OF FISCAL 2019/20

* NET SALES OF SCHAFFNER GROUP FELL BY 15% TO CHF 86.0 MILLION IN FIRST HALF OF FISCAL 2019/20

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE ARE WAIVING A PART OF THEIR FIXED COMPENSATION