Dec 6 (Reuters) - Schaffner Holding AG:

* IN FISCAL YEAR 2017/18 SCHAFFNER GROUP’S SALES GREW BY 13.2% TO CHF 221.5 MILLION (PRIOR YEAR OR PY: CHF 195.7 MILLION)

* FISCAL YEAR 2017/18 GROUP’S NET PROFIT WAS CHF 9.4 MILLION (PY: CHF 8.7 MILLION)

* COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR (PY), FY ORDER INTAKE ROSE BY 12% TO CHF 223.5 MILLION (PY: CHF 199.5 MILLION)

* FY EARNINGS PER SHARE CHF14.81