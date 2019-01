Jan 30 (Reuters) - Schaffner Holding AG:

* CHANGE IN MANAGEMENT OF SCHAFFNER GROUP

* KURT LEDERMANN HAS DECIDED TO LEAVE SCHAFFNER GROUP AFTER MORE THAN TEN YEARS AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

* LEDERMANN WILL REMAIN MEMBER OF GROUP MANAGEMENT UNTIL HIS DEPARTURE, WHICH WILL TAKE PLACE BY END OF MAY 2019 AT LATEST Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: