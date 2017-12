Dec 7 (Reuters) - Schaffner Holding Ag:

* SCHAFFNER HOLDING AG SAYS EBIT MARGIN IN MID-SINGLE DIGITS IS CURRENTLY EXPECTED FOR FISCAL YEAR 2017/18

* SCHAFFNER HOLDING-CONTINUES TO AIM FOR ORGANIC SALES GROWTH OF 5% PER YEAR ON MULTI-YEAR AVERAGE BASIS, AND EBIT MARGIN OF AT LEAST 8% IN MEDIUM TERM