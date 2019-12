Dec 5 (Reuters) - Schaffner Holding AG:

* IN FISCAL YEAR 2018/19, SCHAFFNER GROUP GENERATED NET SALES OF CHF 197.4 MILLION, DOWN 10.9%, OR 9.3% IN LOCAL CURRENCIES

* FISCAL YEAR 2018/19 EARNINGS PER SHARE WERE CHF 11.36

* OWING TO CONTINUING SUBDUED SENTIMENT IN WORLD MARKETS, CO EXPECTS BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT IN FISCAL 2019/20 TO REMAIN DEMANDING Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: