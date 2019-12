Dec 19 (Reuters) - Schaffner Holding AG:

* MAX BÄNZIGER, CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER, WILL LEAVE GROUP

* MAX BÄNZIGER WILL STEP DOWN FROM SCHAFFNER EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE AT END OF JANUARY 2020

* MARTIN KÖPPEL HEAD OF GLOBAL QUALITY WILL TAKE OVER TASKS ASSOCIATED WITH COO FUNCTION ON AN INTERIM BASIS