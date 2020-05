BRIEF-Schaffner Holding Reports HY Earnings Per Share CHF 0.88

May 7 (Reuters) - Schaffner Holding AG:

* SCHAFFNER GROUP GENERATED A GROSS MARGIN OF 26.6% (28.3%) IN FIRST HALF OF 2019/20

* OVERALL COVID-19 IMPACT ON SALES AND RESULTS OF SCHAFFNER GROUP CANNOT BE ASSESSED ACCURATELY AT THIS TIME

* SCHAFFNER GROUP IS REFRAINING FROM ISSUING GUIDANCE FOR FISCAL 2019/20

* HY NEW ORDERS DECLINED BY 14.8% YEAR-ON-YEAR TO CHF 91.3 MILLION

* HY NET SALES DECREASED BY 15.2% YEAR-ON-YEAR TO CHF 86.0 MILLION (CHF 101.4 MILLION)

* HY NET PROFIT AMOUNTED TO CHF 0.6 MILLION, EARNINGS PER SHARE (EPS) WERE CHF 0.88