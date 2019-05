BRIEF-Schaffner Holding Says HY Net Sales Decreased By 6.3 Pct To CHF 101.4 Mln

May 7 (Reuters) - Schaffner Holding AG:

* YEAR-ON-YEAR, HY ORDER INTAKE DECREASED BY 6.4% TO CHF 107.1 MILLION (PY: CHF 114.4 MILLION)

* SCHAFFNER ACHIEVED AN OPERATING PROFIT (EBIT) OF CHF 5.3 MILLION IN FIRST HALF OF FISCAL 2018/19 (PY: CHF 9.0 MILLION)

* HY NET SALES DECREASED BY 6.3% TO CHF 101.4 MILLION (PY: CHF 108.3 MILLION)

* HY EARNINGS PER SHARE (EPS) AMOUNTED TO CHF 5.52

* HY NET PROFIT FELL TO CHF 3.5 MILLION (PY: CHF 4.0 MILLION)

* EXPECTS SALES AND EARNINGS TO INCREASE SLIGHTLY IN SECOND HALF OF FISCAL 2018/19 COMPARED TO FIRST HALF OF YEAR