BRIEF-Schaffner Posts H1 operating profit CHF 9.0 mln

May 9 (Reuters) - Schaffner Holding AG:

* H1 NEW ORDERS WERE UP 14.8 % YEAR-ON-YEAR TO CHF 114.4 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: CHF 99.6 MILLION)

* H1 SALES ROSE 14.5 % TO CHF 108.3 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: CHF 94.6 MILLION)

* SCHAFFNER HOLDING AG- H1 OPERATING PROFIT ROSE TO CHF 9.0 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: CHF 6.0 MILLION), WHILE EBIT MARGIN INCREASED TO 8.3 % (PREVIOUS YEAR: 6.4 %)

* SCHAFFNER HOLDING - CO CONTINUES TO AIM FOR ORGANIC SALES GROWTH OF 5 % PER YEAR ON A MULTI-YEAR AVERAGE BASIS

* CO EXPECTS EBIT MARGIN OF AT LEAST 8 % IN MEDIUM TERM

* SCHAFFNER HOLDING - ASSUMING MATERIAL PRICES REMAIN CONSTANT IN H2, TO MAINTAIN EBIT MARGIN (EXCLUDING ONE-TIME EFFECTS) AT LEAST AT LEVEL OF FIRST HALF