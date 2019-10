Oct 29 (Reuters) - Schaffner Holding AG:

* SCHAFFNER WINS MULTIPLE LARGE-SCALE ORDERS FROM THE AUTOMOBILE INDUSTRY

* NEW CONTRACTS SIGNED IN AUTOMOTIVE DIVISION TOTALING MORE THAN CHF 55 MILLION

* EXPECTS AN IMPACT ON EARNINGS THAT WILL INCREASE FROM FISCAL 2020/21 YEAR ONWARDS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: