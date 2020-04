BRIEF-Schaltbau Confirms 2020 Forecast Under Influence Of COVID-19 Pandemic

April 29 (Reuters) - Schaltbau Holding AG:

* DGAP-NEWS: SCHALTBAU HOLDING AG REPORTS STABLE FIRST-QUARTER SALES AND EARNINGS BURDEN FROM COVID 19 PANDEMIC

* Q1 SALES FELL 0.4 PERCENT TO 119.6 MILLION EUR

* Q1 GROUP REVENUE OF EUR 119.6 MILLION AT PREVIOUS YEAR’S LEVEL (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 120.0 MILLION LIKE-FOR-LIKE)

* Q1 EBIT MARGIN FALLS TO 3.2 PERCENT (PREVIOUS YEAR: 6.9 PERCENT LIKE-FOR-LIKE) DUE TO COVID 19 BURDEN

* SCHALTBAU - FORECAST FOR 2020 UNDER INFLUENCE OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC CONFIRMED

* OUTLOOK 2020: GROUP REVENUE BETWEEN EUR 460 AND EUR 500 MILLION, GROUP EBIT MARGIN AROUND 4%

* Q1 ORDER INTAKE FELL BY EUR 9.3 MILLION TO EUR 143.2 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR LIKE-FOR-LIKE: EUR 152.5 MILLION)