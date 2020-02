Feb 6 (Reuters) - Schaltbau Holding AG:

* DGAP-NEWS: SCHALTBAU HOLDING AG: BODE GROUP APPOINTS DOMINIC DALY AS NEW MANAGING DIRECTOR FINANCE (CFO)

* GERHARD KNÖBEL (COO/CFO) LEAVES BODE GROUP

* DOMINIC DALY HAS BEEN APPOINTED MANAGING DIRECTOR FINANCE OF GEBR. BODE GMBH & CO. KG WITH EFFECT FROM 1 APRIL 2020

* DOMINIC DALY TAKES UP AS CFO AT GEBR. BODE GMBH & CO. KG IN KASSEL WITH EFFECT FROM 1 APRIL 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)