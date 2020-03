BRIEF-Schaltbau Holding FY Revenue Down At EUR 513.7 Mln

March 31 (Reuters) - Schaltbau Holding AG:

* DGAP-NEWS: SCHALTBAU HOLDING AG CONFIRMS PRELIMINARY RESULTS AND ACHIEVEMENT OF TARGETS FOR 2019 - COVID-19 PANDEMIC IMPACTS OUTLOOK FOR 2020

* FY REVENUE 513.7 MILLION EUR VERSUS 518.3 MILLION EUR YEAR AGO

* FY ADJUSTED GROUP REVENUE ON LIKE-FOR-LIKE BASIS GROWS BY 9.5% TO EUR 495.9 MILLION (FORECAST: EUR 480 TO 500 MILLION)

* SCHALTBAU - OUTLOOK FOR 2020 IMPACTED BY COVID-19 PANDEMIC: GROUP REVENUE BETWEEN EUR 460 AND EUR 500 MILLION, GROUP EBIT MARGIN AROUND 4% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)