May 3 (Reuters) - Schibsted ASA’s <SBSTA.OL:

* SCHIBSTED SAYS CLASSIFIED ADS OPERATION NOT SEEING STRONG COMPETITION FROM FACEBOOK MARKETPLACE, CEO SONDRE GRAVIR IN SCHIBSTED MARKETPLACES SAID ON ITS Q1 WEBCAST

* SO FAR FACEBOOK MARKETS HAVE ONLY ENLARGED THE MARKET, CEO ROLV ERIK RYSSDAL SAID Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord)