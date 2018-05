BRIEF-Schibsted's Q1 adjusted EBITDA slightly lags forecast

May 3 (Reuters) - Schibsted ASA:

* Q1 EBITDA GREW 41 PERCENT NOK 610 MILLION (REUTERS POLL NOK 639 MILLION)

* Q1 ADJUSTED EBITDA IS NOK 632 MILLION

* Q1 REVENUES NOK 4,357 MILLION (REUTERS POLL NOK 4.32 BILLION)

* Q1 ADJUSTED REVENUE NOK 4,378 MILLION

* KEEPS GUIDANCE OF 15-20 PERCENT REVENUE GROWTH IN ONLINE CLASSIFIEDS FOR MID TO LONG TERM

* Q1 EBITDA EX INVESTMENT PHASE NOK 754 MILLION

* THE POSITIVE TREND IN TERMS OF PROFITABILITY DEVELOPMENT IN BRAZIL IS EXPECTED TO CONTINUE, AND WE EXPECT OLX BRAZIL TO GROW WELL AND SHOW PROFITABILITY IN 2018

* FULL YEAR INVESTMENT PHASE LOSSES ARE EXPECTED TO BE IN THE RANGE EUR 40-50 MILLION IN 2018, COMPARED TO EUR 78 MILLION IN 2017

* EBITDA INCREASED BY 41 PERCENT AND WE REDUCED OUR CAPITAL INVESTMENTS

* OUR JOINT VENTURE IN BRAZIL IS GROWING FAST, AND WAS PROFITABLE IN Q1

* WITH A CONTINUED WEAK TREND FOR PRINT ADVERTISING, SOME MARGIN CONTRACTION IS LIKELY DURING 2018

* GROUP CAPEX IS EXPECTED TO BE STABLE OR SLIGHTLY REDUCED IN 2018 COMPARED TO 2017

* EFFECT OF NEW REVENUE RECOGNITION IN IFRS 15 IMPLEMENTATION ON OPERATING REVENUES AND EBITDA FOR GROUP IS NOK -22 MILLION IN Q1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Oslo newsroom)