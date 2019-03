BRIEF-Schindler Forms BuildingMinds Start-Up

March 6 (Reuters) - Schindler Holding AG:

* BUILDINGMINDS SCHINDLER START-UP TO DRIVE DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION IN THE REAL ESTATE SECTOR

* BUILDINGMINDS, START-UP CREATED TO OPTIMIZE MANAGEMENT OF REAL ESTATE ASSETS THROUGH SOFTWARE-AS-A-SERVICE PLATFORM

* PARTNERING WITH MICROSOFT, BUILDINGMINDS IS USING MICROSOFT’S AZURE AND DYNAMICS 365 CLOUD PLATFORMS

* BUILDINGMINDS WILL OPERATE AS A STAND-ALONE COMPANY WITHIN SCHINDLER GROUP

* SCHINDLER ALLOCATED FUNDING OF UP TO EUR 150 MILLION TO START-UP, QUARTER OF WHICH IT EXPECTS TO EXPENSE IN 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)