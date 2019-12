BRIEF-Schindler Holding: Former Employee May Be Charged By Israeli Competition Authority

Dec 19 (Reuters) - SCHINDLER HOLDING AG:

* OFFICIAL INVESTIGATION IN ISRAEL

* THE SCHINDLER GROUP WAS INFORMED ON THE EVENING OF DECEMBER 18, 2019 THAT A FORMER EMPLOYEE MAY BE CHARGED BY THE ISRAELI COMPETITION AUTHORITY

* NO FORMAL INVESTIGATION HAS BEEN LAUNCHED AGAINST SCHINDLER NECHUSHTAN, LOCAL SUBSIDIARY

* THE GROUP'S MAXIMUM FINANCIAL RISK WOULD BE 4.5 MILLION ISRAELI SHEKELS (CHF 1.3 MILLION) AND WOULD THEREFORE HAVE NO MATERIAL IMPACT ON THE 2019 ANNUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS