Feb 14 (Reuters) - Schindler Holding AG:

* FY NET PROFIT AMOUNTED TO CHF 929 MILLION

* EXPECTS FOR 2020, EXCLUDING ANY OTHER UNFORESEEABLE EVENTS, TO CONTINUE GROWING FASTER THAN THE MARKET, WITH REVENUE INCREASING BETWEEN 0% AND 5% IN LOCAL CURRENCIES

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS WILL SUBMIT A PROPOSAL TO THE FORTHCOMING GENERAL MEETING OF MARCH 19, 2020, FOR A DIVIDEND OF CHF 4.00 PER REGISTERED SHARE AND PER PARTICIPATION CERTIFICATE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)