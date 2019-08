BRIEF-Schindler Holding H1 Net Profit Down At CHF 436 Million

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Schindler Holding AG:

* H1 ORDER INTAKE ROSE BY 3.8% TO CHF 6 090 MILLION (+5.8% IN LOCAL -CURRENCIES)

* H1 REVENUE GREW BY 3.3% TO CHF 5 431 MILLION (+5.4% IN LOCAL CURRENCIES).

* H1 OPERATING PROFIT REACHED CHF 596 MILLION (FIRST HALF OF 2018: CHF 613 MILLION)

* H1 NET PROFIT TOTALED CHF 436 MILLION (FIRST HALF OF 2018: CHF 516 MILLION, BEFORE TAX REFUND CHF 461 MILLION)

* FOR 2019 EXPECTS REVENUE GROWTH OF BETWEEN 4% AND 6% IN LOCAL CURRENCIES AND NET PROFIT OF BETWEEN CHF 900 MILLION AND CHF 940 MILLION.