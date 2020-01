Jan 8 (Reuters) - SCHINDLER HOLDING AG:

* OFF-EXCHANGE TRANSACTIONS AMONGST MEMBERS OF SCHINDLER SHAREHOLDER AGREEMENT

* UP TO 15 TRANSACTIONS AMONGST MEMBERS OF SHAREHOLDERS AGREEMENT ARE EXPECTED TO TAKE PLACE IN NEXT TWO YEARS

* THESE TRANSACTIONS COULD RANGE BETWEEN CHF 20 MILLION AND CHF 350 MILLION EACH.

* FIRST TRANSACTION AT CHF 317 MILLION WAS CLOSED ON DECEMBER 27, 2019.