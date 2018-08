Aug 8 (Reuters) - Schindler Holding AG:

* POSITIVE IMPACT FROM TAX REFUND

* IN Q2 2018 A ONE-TIME POSITIVE IMPACT OF CHF 55 MILLION WAS RECOGNIZED IN GROUP’S NET PROFIT

* ACTUAL AMOUNT MAY DIFFER SINCE FINAL TAX ASSESSMENTS WILL ONLY BE ISSUED AT A LATER STAGE