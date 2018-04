April 26 (Reuters) - Schindler Holding AG:

* Q1 ORDER INTAKE INCREASED BY 8.2% TO CHF 2 822 MILLION

* Q1 REVENUE ROSE BY 9.4% TO CHF 2 473 MILLION (+8.9% IN LOCAL CURRENCIES)

* Q1 EBIT GREW BY 8.1% TO CHF 281 MILLION (+7.3% IN LOCAL CURRENCIES)

* Q1 NET PROFIT INCREASED BY 16.2% TO CHF 208 MILLION

* CONTINUES TO EXPECT REVENUE GROWTH OF 3% TO 5% FOR 2018 Source text: bit.ly/2I1gvro Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)