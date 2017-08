Aug 15 (Reuters) - SCHINDLER HOLDING AG:

* THERE IS A RISK IN H2 IN THE CHINESE MARKET, MAYBE EVEN IN 1ST PART OF 2018‍​ - CONF CALL

* CONFIDENT TO SEE MORE VOLUME IN H2 - CONF CALL

* SEES FY NET INCOME FROM FINANCING AND INVESTING ACTIVITIES AS DOUBLE THE RESULT FOR H1 (-16 MILLION CHF) - CONF CALL Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)